Chelsea vs. Bournemouth live stream info, TV channel: How to watch League Cup on TV, stream online
The Blues are the favorites here
Chelsea and Bournemouth battle on Wednesday in the EFL Cup quarterfinals.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: WatchESPN
Follow: CBS Sports App
What's on the line?
A spot in the League Cup semifinals in January.
Prediction
Bournemouth can cause plenty of trouble, but what's on their mind more than anything is staying in the Premier League. Chelsea, on the other hands, has enough power to take control of this match in the first half and end it on the hour mark. Chelsea 3, Bournemouth 0.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Man. United vs. Bristol preview
The Red Devils should be able to cruise through
-
Bayern vs. Dortmund preview
The rivals meet on Wednesday in the German Cup
-
Report: MLS headed to Nashville
The expansion is hitting the state of Tennessee
-
World Cup odds: Germany, Brazil favored
Messi and Argentina are fifth, right behind France and Spain
-
Arsenal vs. West Ham preview
A spot in the League Cup semifinals is on the line
-
Man. City vs. Leicester preview
One of these two will make it to the semifinals
Add a Comment