Chelsea vs. Brighton live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Boxing Day Premier League on TV, stream online

Chelsea takes on Brighton on Boxing Day, with second-place Manchester United in its sights.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET

TV: None

Stream: NBC Sports Gold

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Blues hold firm in the middle of the field and spring forward a few times on the counter to punish Brighton. Chelsea 3, Brighton 0.