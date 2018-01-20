Chelsea vs. Brighton Premier League live stream info, TV channel: How to watch on TV, stream online
The Blues are hoping to get closer to second place as it sits in fourth
Fourth-place Chelsea looks to climb the table and fend off Tottenham and Arsenal when it goes to Brighton on Saturday in Premier League play.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
SportsLine Odds
What side do you need to be all over in Chelsea vs. Brighton? Visit SportsLine now to get the strong pick from the Soccerbot, a European model that's netted 1,800 percent profit over the past 2 1/2 years.
Prediction
The Blues have been fairly strong on the road and create enough chances to earn the three points in the second half. Chelsea 2, Brighton 1.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Man. City vs. Newcastle preview
City is expected to earn all three points at home against Rafa Benitez's squad
-
Manchester United vs. Burnley preview
The Red Devils face a stiff test on the road
-
Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace preview
The Gunners are under pressure to get back into the top four
-
Man City vs. Newcastle odds, picks
David Sumpter's Soccerbot went 4-1 against the spread last week and shares its best Premier...
-
Brighton vs. Chelsea odds, computer sims
David Sumpter's Soccerbot is up 1,800 percent and just locked in picks for Saturday
-
Burnley vs. United odds, EPL picks
David Sumpter's Soccerbot went 4-1 against the spread last week and shares its best Premier...