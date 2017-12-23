Chelsea vs. Everton live stream info, TV channel: How to watch on TV, stream online

Chelsea face Everton on Saturday in Premier League play, with both teams aiming to take three points ahead of Boxing Day.

Here's how you can watch the match, what to know and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

What's on the line?

Chelsea (3rd, 38 points): For the Blues, they can potentially move level on points with second-place Manchester United.

Everton (9th, 25 points): Everton went from relegation threatened to mid-table, but that gap is still just 10 points. A win could get Everton into the top eight, but they'll be happy with a draw here as the fight for PL survival isn't over.

Prediction

Chelsea's Alvaro Morata continues to deliver, and the Blues stay in third place with a win. Chelsea 2, Everton 0.