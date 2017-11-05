Chelsea vs. Manchester United live stream info, TV channel, start time: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
The top Premier League matchup of the week features two top-four teams
Fourth-place Chelsea hosts second-place Manchester United on Sunday in the top Premier League matchup of the weekend, with both clubs trying to inch closer to Manchester City atop the table.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Blues can't contain Romelu Lukaku, as Manchester United proves it can beat the big boys and contend for the title. Manchester United 2, Chelsea 1.
