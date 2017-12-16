Chelsea vs. Southampton live stream info, TV channel, preview: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
The Blues are coming off a victory midweek
Southampton travels to London to take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this Saturday, as the Blues look to boost their chances of a top-four finish.
Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN (Not on TV in UK)
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
What's on the line?
Chelsea: The Blues are in third place and need a win to really keep any shot of catching Manchester City, though still unlikely. More importantly is staying in the top four with a win.
Southampton: The Saints are a respectable 11th but sit just four points clear of the drop zone. A win here will ease the worries of potential relegation.
Prediction
The Blues start slow but get a goal from Willian late in the first half before putting it away in the second. Chelsea 3, Southampton 0.
Add a Comment