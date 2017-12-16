Chelsea vs. Southampton live stream info, TV channel, preview: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

The Blues are coming off a victory midweek

Southampton travels to London to take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this Saturday, as the Blues look to boost their chances of a top-four finish.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN (Not on TV in UK)
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

What's on the line?

Chelsea: The Blues are in third place and need a win to really keep any shot of catching Manchester City, though still unlikely. More importantly is staying in the top four with a win. 
Southampton: The Saints are a respectable 11th but sit just four points clear of the drop zone. A win here will ease the worries of potential relegation.

Prediction

The Blues start slow but get a goal from Willian late in the first half before putting it away in the second. Chelsea 3, Southampton 0.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories