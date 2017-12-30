Chelsea vs. Stoke City live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Chelsea is closing in on second place in the Premier League and will look to do so on Saturday when it welcomes Stoke City to Stamford Bridge.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

TV: CNBC (Not on TV in UK)

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

What's on the line?

Chelsea (3rd, 42 points): The Blues enter the day just a point behind Manchester United for second place and will look to finish the day there with three points.

Stoke (13th, 20 points): Stoke may be 13th but is just a win above the relegation zone. Getting a point in these types of matches will be huge come season's end. Here's a chance to do just that.

Prediction

Alvaro Morata and Willian both score, and the Blues take all three points at home. Chelsea 3, Stoke 0.