Chasing their first win of the Champions League group stages, Chelsea face the toughest task of Graham Potter's brief tenure as they welcome AC Milan to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night. A defeat in Zagreb and draw with Red Bull Salzburg have left the Blues with plenty of catching up to do and they will be facing an opponent filled with players who have a point to prove in London.

Rafael Leao will surely want to show Chelsea why they should move heaven and earth to sign him rather than (or as well as) Christopher Nkunku whilst Fikayo Tomori and Olivier Giroud will be out to show their former club why they were wrong to let them leave in the first place. Victory for Milan would put them in the driver's seat in the top-two race and would leave their opponents struggling to extend their Champions League involvement beyond Christmas. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 5 | Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Location: Stamford Bridge -- London

TV and live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Chelsea -145; Draw +290; Milan +390 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Chelsea: As Potter looks to find a winning formula in his early days at Stamford Bridge, his midfield is shaping up to be quite the conundrum. A reliably fit N'Golo Kante would solve a lot -- and his return to training ahead of Wednesday's game is an almighty boost -- but with Jorginho's lack of pace being exposed all too often, there is a need for greater dynamism alongside Mateo Kovacic.

One thing Conor Gallagher does not lack for is dynamism. Indeed that is often the problem with the youngster, who curled in a wonderful winner against Crystal Palace on Saturday. Gallagher could be vital in curbing Milan's transitional play but that is assuming he does not get caught too far upfield, such are his attacking instincts. He will feel he did all he could at the weekend to earn a bigger role but the key question is whether Potter can trust him with it.

AC Milan: If Gallagher wants a sense for what can be achieved away from Chelsea he only need look as far as his fellow academy graduate Fikayo Tomori. Like Gallagher, the center back was once scrapping for minutes at Stamford Bridge, now he is a star for the Italian champions with designs to show his worth at his former stomping ground on Wednesday night.

Speaking at a roundtable interview on Monday, Tomori told CBS Sports: "I think I'm more confident [since moving to Milan]. I've had more games under my belt, so I feel like I'm better. I'm probably more concentrated during the games and I've learned different parts of defending and how to be in the structure of a team, especially the way our manager wants us to play. I've improved a lot. I feel like I'm overall more confident and more comfortable in myself as well."

Prediction

This is a game that could go any way but the deadly Leao could ask serious questions of Reece James and the struggling Wesley Fofana, perhaps enough to win the game for Milan. Pick: Chelsea 0, Milan 2