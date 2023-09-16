Teams looking to reach the win column following their international break meet when AFC Bournemouth battle Chelsea in an English Premier League matchup on Sunday at Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England. Chelsea (1-2-1) are 12th on the table with their lone league win coming Aug. 25 in a 3-0 win over Luton Town. AFC Bournemouth (0-2-2), meanwhile, are 16th on the table with a pair of draws, including a 2-2 match with Brentford on Sept. 2. Chelsea have dominated the all-time series and is 7-3-1 against AFC Bournemouth since 2017.

Kickoff is set for 9 a.m. ET. Chelsea are listed at -130 (risk $130 to win $100) on the money line, while AFC Bournemouth is +330, while a draw would return +280 in the latest AFC Bournemouth vs. Chelsea odds, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Before entering any Chelsea vs. AFC Bournemouth picks, you'll want to see the EPL predictions from SportsLine's soccer insider Brandt Sutton.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

Now, Sutton has dialed in on Chelsea vs. AFC Bournemouth and just revealed his English Premier League picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the EPL odds and trends for AFC Bournemouth vs. Chelsea

Chelsea vs. AFC Bournemouth handicap: AFC Bournemouth +0.5 (+110), Chelsea -0.5 (-140)

Chelsea vs. AFC Bournemouth over/under: 2.5 goals

Chelsea vs. AFC Bournemouth money line: AFC Bournemouth +330, Chelsea -130, Draw +280

BOU: Has a minus-4 goal differential in English Premier League action

CHE: Scored five goals in four league matches in 2023-2024

Chelsea vs. AFC Bournemouth picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Chelsea

Forward Raheem Sterling is off to a fast start to the season and leads the Blues with two goals in four starts. He has taken eight shots and landed two on net. Last season, the 28-year-old from Jamaica registered six goals and three assists on 42 shots, including 17 on target. Prior to signing with Chelsea, he had played the previous seven seasons for Manchester City, logging a career-high 20 goals in 33 appearances during the 2019-2020 season.

Midfielder Conor Gallagher is looking for a breakout season after registering three goals and one assist in 18 starts last year, tied for the fourth-most goals on the team. He has started four times in 2023-2024, taking four shots, including two on target. The 23-year-old scored eight goals in 34 appearances for Crystal Palace when he was on loan in 2021-2022. As a member of Chelsea, he has appeared in 39 matches in parts of two seasons. See picks at SportsLine.

Why you should back AFC Bournemouth

After leading the team in assists with seven last season, forward Dominic Solanke is off to another good start. He leads AFC Bournemouth with two goals and an assist on a team-high 10 shots, including four on target. The 26-year-old scored a goal on three shots, including two on net, in the 2-2 draw at Brentford. In parts of four seasons with AFC Bournemouth, he has registered 11 goals and 10 assists in 55 career starts with the club.

Also back this season is last year's leading scorer in midfielder Philip Billing. The 27-year-old found the net seven times in 36 appearances, including 34 starts, in 2022-2023. He also added an assist and took 36 shots, with 14 landing on target. In four starts this season, he has yet to score a goal, but has taken nine shots, including one on net. See picks at SportsLine.

How to make AFC Bournemouth vs. Chelsea picks

Sutton has taken an in-depth look at the Chelsea vs. AFC Bournemouth matchup and locked in his most confident best bet, which returns plus money. You can only get his English Premier League picks at SportsLine.

What is the best bet for Chelsea vs. AFC Bournemouth? Visit SportsLine now to see the pick from SportsLine's top soccer expert in 2022, and find out.