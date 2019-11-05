Chelsea vs. Ajax: Goalkeeper Kepa smacked in face for unlucky own goal in Champions League thriller

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga surrendered one of the strangest and most unfortunate goals of the Champions League season in Tuesday's matchup against Ajax. In the first half, Arrizabalaga drifted toward the far post in an attempt to save an Ajax shot. Instead, the ball hit the post and hit him in the face before going into the back of the net.

To make matters worse, Arrizabalaga was credited with an own goal on the play. Here's a look at the play:

You hate to see it 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Xd7DdKg9Un — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) November 5, 2019

If Kepa's head wasn't firmly in that spot on the way down, it's very possible that the ball may not have gone in.

The match produced quite a few fireworks. Ajax scored three of the first four goals, but the Dutch team's lead vanished in the second half after two players picked up red cards on the same play. Chelsea scored three unanswered goals in the final 30 minutes to earn a draw.