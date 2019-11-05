Chelsea vs. Ajax: Goalkeeper Kepa smacked in face for unlucky own goal in Champions League thriller
This is a goal you don't see every day
Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga surrendered one of the strangest and most unfortunate goals of the Champions League season in Tuesday's matchup against Ajax. In the first half, Arrizabalaga drifted toward the far post in an attempt to save an Ajax shot. Instead, the ball hit the post and hit him in the face before going into the back of the net.
To make matters worse, Arrizabalaga was credited with an own goal on the play. Here's a look at the play:
If Kepa's head wasn't firmly in that spot on the way down, it's very possible that the ball may not have gone in.
The match produced quite a few fireworks. Ajax scored three of the first four goals, but the Dutch team's lead vanished in the second half after two players picked up red cards on the same play. Chelsea scored three unanswered goals in the final 30 minutes to earn a draw.
-
Champions League TV schedule and scores
Here's the complete schedule and results of the 2019-20 Champions League
-
UCL scores: Dortmund storms back
The first half of Matchday 4 did not disappoint
-
Champions League standings
Here's everything you need to know about the UEFA Champions League season for 2019-20
-
Barca vs. Slavia preview
Barca can stay atop its group with a win
-
Liverpool facing unique scheduling issue
The Reds have a crazy schedule in December
-
LAFC star Carlos Vela wins MLS MVP
The Mexican international had arguably the best season in MLS history
-
UCL: Chelsea, Ajax play to epic draw
The Blues came from behind to earn a point after trailing by three goals
-
Live updates: Barca vs. Slavia Prague
Barcelona wasted a chance to take command of its group on Tuesday