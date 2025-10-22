Chelsea may still be picking up red cards with three in their last five matches, but they're beginning to find their form under Ezno Maresca. There were wobbles as Cole Palmer has missed time with a groin injury, and the Englishman still won't be available for their Champions League clash hosting Ajax, but their form is changing. With a victory, Maresca's squad will have won four matches in a row since losing to Brighton, while also being in a good position to advance from the league phase.

How to watch Chelsea vs. Ajax, odds

Date : Wednesday, Oct. 22 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Oct. 22 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Stamford Bridge -- London, England

: Stamford Bridge -- London, Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Chelsea -450; Draw +550; Ajax +1000

While strikers have been rotated for the club, Pedro Neto and Reece James have stepped up. Neto delivered a goal and assist over the weekend, while James has a goal and two assists in his last four matches. Slotted in at right back or coming into midfield, James has been able to show why, when healthy, he's one of the best right backs in the Premier League. Following Trent Alexander-Arnold's departure from Liverpool to join Real Madrid, James has a strong case as the best right back in the league.

With the club struggling without their talisman, it's important for their captain to step up to fill in the gaps, and James has done just that. The expectation will be for Chelsea to win with ease after Ajax fell to Marseille last time out, but with Joao Pedro suspended for the match, more changes will be needed up top.

Marc Guiu was recalled from loan at Sunderland when Nicolas Jackson was loaned to Bayern Munich on transfer deadline day, so the expectation would be that he starts this game, but Tyrique George could also be in contention if Maresca doesn't opt to play a false nine, putting Neto up top. That possible inexperience leading the line will be Ajax's best hope in getting any points at Stamford Bridge.

It has been quite a fall from the Ajax side, who used to be regulars in the Champions League round of 16. Currently at the bottom of the league phase table with six goals conceded in two matches played and none scored, they'll need quite a performance to get anything from Chelsea. Even in the Eredivisie, Ajax are fourth in the table under manager John Heitinga. A club in search of their former glory, getting a result off of the Blues may be unlikely, but Chelsea's depth issues could open the door.