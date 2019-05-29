Chelsea vs. Arsenal: Europa League final score, live updates in Baku as Gunners eye Champions League spot

On Wednesday, Arsenal and Chelsea will play in their biggest match of the season in the Europa League final from Baku, Azerbaijan. A trophy is on the line when these two London-based clubs meet, but there is even more at stake for the Gunners. The winner of the competition qualifies for the Champions League group stage, something Chelsea has already accomplished through a third-place finish in the Premier League. Arsenal needs a win in Baku to get back into the prestigious Champions League next season or else they'll face another season in the Europa League. The Gunners played in the Champions League for 20 straight seasons before failing to qualify last year.

📓 TEAM NEWS: How Chelsea & Arsenal start in Baku 😮#UELfinal pic.twitter.com/clobbTdKhL — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) May 29, 2019

It's expected to be a fast, physical and exciting game with a ton of attacking talent on display. It might also be Eden Hazard's last game for Chelsea with a move to Real Madrid reportedly close. Here's a look at here are five reasons why Chelsea will win and why Arsenal will come out on top and clinch a Champions League spot next season. The match gets underway at 3 p.m. ET, and you can watch or stream on fuboTV (Try for free).

