Watch Now: FA Cup Preview: Arsenal vs. Chelsea ( 2:37 )

The FA Cup champion will be crowned on Saturday when Arsenal takes on Chelsea at Wembley Stadium in London. The Gunners beat Manchester City 2-0 in the semifinals, while Chelsea beat Manchester United 3-1. The match is vital for both as a major trophy is on the line, but there is even more incentive for the Gunners as they would qualify for the Europa League next season with a victory. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Match information

Date : Saturday, Aug. 1

: Saturday, Aug. 1 Time : 1 p.m. ET

: 1 p.m. ET Location : Wembley Stadium -- London, England

: Wembley Stadium -- London, England TV: None

None Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Arsenal +210; Draw +240; Chelsea +129 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Arsenal: The Gunners are in decent form entering this game, but it will be up to the defense to step up big against Chelsea's attack. The Gunners have conceded in five of their last six games, and the defense didn't show up the last time they played the Blues in a major cup final. That was last season's Europa League final where Chelsea won 4-1. After somehow keeping Manchester City from scoring, chances are they won't do it again here. The Gunners need a complete performance to have a realistic shot.

Chelsea: The Blues enter this game confident and expecting to win. Christian Pulisic has been brilliant, as has Olivier Giroud with goals in his last six starts in all competitions. The Blues are unbeaten in their last three matches against the Gunners, and Frank Lampard has a chance to validate the cup season with a trophy. Both teams will likely come out quick, open and with attacking intent, but the key for Chelsea will be to show cohesion along the backline, where at times the players can be mediocre.

Prediction

The Blues get the Gunners in another cup final. Pick: Chelsea 2, Arsenal 1

