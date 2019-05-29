Chelsea vs. Arsenal final score: Europa League title goes to Blues in what could be Hazard's swan song

Chelsea made its season on Wednesday and managed to break the campaign of rival Arsenal. In the Europa League final in Baku, Azerbaijan, the Blues scored four times in the second half, including two goals from Eden Hazard, to beat Arsenal 4-1 and lift the trophy. Winning the cup final gives the Blues their first trophy under coach Maurizio Sarri and his first as a coach, and it also keeps their London rival out of the Champions League next season.

Having already qualified for the UCL through their top-four finish in the Premier League, the Blues had just the trophy at stake, while Arsenal had much more. The Gunners needed the win to qualify after finishing fifth in the Premier League.

A 0-0 score at the break left everything to play for in the second half, but the Blues found their creativity and scoring touch to score four times in the first 27 minutes of the second half, with Olivier Giroud and Pedro getting the first two before Hazard put the game away for good.

Here are three takeaways from the match:

Impressive (potential) swan song for Hazard

With Hazard reportedly set to join Real Madrid, it's hard to realistically think of a better way to end the season. A trophy and keeping Arsenal out of UCL sounds pretty darn good to and Blues' fan. Hazard hadn't scored a Europa League goal all season before Wednesday, yet he showed up in a big way when it mattered most.

Over the last few years he's become one of the world's very best players. He won the league with Chelsea, produced numerous magical moments and helped elevate the club's status. Mission accomplished for sure.

Gunners' season a failure, just like game plan

Welcome to the cruel world. A win for Arsenal would have meant it was a successful season, as getting a trophy and qualifying for the Champions League is a goal for the big clubs. After 20 straight seasons in the UCL, Arsenal will now be in Europa League for back to back seasons. After an unbelievable winning streak during the season, the Gunners showed inconsistency at the back down the stretch, and it was as evident as ever in this one. This team, with Unai Emery's plan, was set up to fail. When you have defensive issues, playing three at the back makes no sense. They do have Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira to dip into the back to help, but playing those three defenders gave Chelsea the chance to go wide.

Arsenal showed a lack of discipline and Giroud's opener felt like a knockout punch.

This team has a fine attack that just had an off night, but the defense is a major concern moving forward. It's Laurent Koscielny and little else.

Sarri has done enough to stay on

To those fans calling for Sarri to be canned, how does a trophy, a top-four finish while keeping Arsenal out of the UCL sound? That sounds like a pretty darn good season to me. His system takes time, and things will be challenging moving forward with the transfer ban, but the future is bright at Chelsea with Sarri in charge. If Hazard does leave, you can expect some rough patches next season, but Sarri led the Blues to a trophy in his first two seasons. Jurgen Klopp didn't manage to do that at Liverpool in his first three seasons.

Christian Pulisic comes in, the Blues have like five thousand players on loan at other clubs, and they can still compete for top four next season. The Blues are better off with him.

