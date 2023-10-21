The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Arsenal @ Chelsea

Current Records: Arsenal 6-2-0, Chelsea 3-2-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge TV: NBC

What to Know

Chelsea will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will take on Arsenal at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Chelsea and Burnley combined for eight shots on goal last Saturday, which explains the impressive five total goals scored. Chelsea put the hurt on Burnley with a sharp 4-1 win. The score was all tied up 1-1 at the break, but Chelsea was the better team in the second half.

Meanwhile, Arsenal has not lost a game since May 20th, a trend which continued last Sunday. They didn't even let Manchester City onto the board and left with a 1-0 victory. Gabriel Martinelli scored the team's lone goal at minute 86.

The victory got Chelsea back to even at 3-2-3. Arsenal's victory last Sunday bumped their record up to 6-2-0.

Chelsea came up short against Arsenal when the teams last played back in May, falling 3-1. Will Chelsea have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest or check back on CBS Sports to find out.

Odds

Arsenal is the favorite in this one, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +132 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Arsenal has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Chelsea.