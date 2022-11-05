The Premier League returns to action on Sunday.

Who's Playing

Arsenal @ Chelsea

Current Records: Arsenal 10-1-1; Chelsea 6-3-3

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get Your Daily World Cup Fix Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. (coming soon!) By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

What to Know

Chelsea and Arsenal are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 7 a.m. ET on Sunday at Stamford Bridge. The teams split their matchups last year, with Chelsea winning the first 2-0 on the road and Arsenal taking the second 4-2.

On Saturday, Chelsea lost to Brighton & Hove Albion on the road by a decisive 4-1 margin.

Meanwhile, Arsenal kept a clean sheet against Nottingham Forest on Sunday and took the match 5-0. The score was close at the half, but Arsenal pulled away in the second half with four goals.

Arsenal's win lifted them to 10-1-1 (first place with 31 points) while Chelsea's loss dropped them down to 6-3-3 (sixth place with 21 points). We'll see if Arsenal can repeat their recent success or if Chelsea bounces back and reverse their fortune.

Watch every match of the UEFA Champions League all year on Paramount+. Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UCL match this season in addition to Serie A, NWSL, Europa League and more. Get 50% off the annual plan with promo code ALLYEAR! A subscription not only gives you access to all the soccer you could want but also the NFL on CBS, and countless movies, shows and original content.

How To Watch

Who: Chelsea vs. Arsenal

Chelsea vs. Arsenal When: Sunday at 7 a.m. ET

Sunday at 7 a.m. ET Where: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge TV: Telemundo, USA Network

Telemundo, USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch in Canada: fubo Sports Network Canada

fubo Sports Network Canada Odds: Chelsea +160; Draw +225; Arsenal +170 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

CBS Sports has a brand new daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Series History

Arsenal have won five out of their last 12 games against Chelsea.