No visiting side has won four league games in a row at Stamford Bridge since Watford in 1986, but Arsenal will be bidding to do exactly that when they travel from north to west London on Saturday for a mouthwatering Premier League clash. It was not so long ago that Chelsea had bragging rights in the British capital but of late they have struggled for results against the Gunners, who will be bidding to extend their unbeaten start to the season.

However, results have been steadily improving under Mauricio Pochettino, who can count Mikel Arteta among his admirers, the two were teammates during their playing days at Paris Saint-Germain. Pochettino, the former Tottenham Hotspur manager has never lost a home game against Arsenal. Extend that run and he will feel that progress is really being made at Chelsea. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 21 | 12:30 p.m. ET Location: Stamford Bridge, London

Stamford Bridge, London TV: NBC | Live stream: fubo (free trial)

NBC fubo (free trial) Odds: Chelsea +210; Draw +240; Arsenal +125

Storylines

Arsenal: Though Arteta rarely stints in his praise of fellow managers, he might never have spoken as glowingly as he did of Pochettino in his pre-match press conference, reflecting not only on how his former Paris Saint-Germain team-mate inspired him as a coach, but as a player too. "He has been one of the most influential people in my career," said Arteta, "firstly as a player, he took me under the arm and looked after me as a little brother and he was a big part of the success I had in Paris.

"He has been a role model for me since that day, not only when I was a player but as a manger as well, when I had to make the decision to leave playing and start my coaching career, he had a big say on that and I will always be grateful." Such warmth will temporarily cease at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, where Arteta will hope to be able to start his first choice front three of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli for the first time this season.

Chelsea: After a slow start to 2023-24 results were just beginning to turn for Chelsea prior to the last international break where they beat Brighton, Fulham and Burnley. Almost since the day Pochettino took over the Blues have been creating more chances and but for a few loose finishing performances they would have plenty more than the 11 points they currently have to their name through eight games.

Injuries have not helped them either though and there are doubts over the fitness of Reece James, Axel Disasi and Nicolas Jackson heading into the London derby.

Prediction

This could be a closer clash than recent meetings between these two have been. A share of the points seems eminently possible. PICK: Chelsea 1, Arsenal 1