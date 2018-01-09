Chelsea vs. Arsenal live stream info, TV channel: How to watch League Cup semifinal on TV, stream online

The Blues and Gunners just drew 2-2 in league play

Chelsea and Arsenal meet again as they face off in the League Cup semifinal first leg on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge, with the second leg next week.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN2
Stream: Watch ESPN
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

These two just played a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Emirates in the league, and here the result is the same. Both strike a blow in the first half, but the tie's fate will be won in the second leg. Arsenal 1, Chelsea 1.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories