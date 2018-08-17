Chelsea vs. Arsenal live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League Matchday 2 on TV, stream online
The London rivals meet in an early-season showdown at Stamford Bridge
Arsenal opened up the Premier League season with a loss against Manchester City, and it doesn't get much easier from there. The Gunners go to Chelsea on Saturday in Matchday 2 in the league's game of the week.
Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch in USA
When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
How to watch in UK
The match will air in the UK on BT Sport 1.
What's at stake?
Three points, and for Chelsea a chance to take six points from six to start the season. Arsenal lost the opener against Manchester City and now must get a point here to avoid a terrible start to the campaign.
Prediction
Chelsea gets a goal from the striker position, contains the attack of Arsenal by controlling possession and closing down well, and the Blues get the narrow victory. Chelsea 1, Arsenal 0.
