Premier League leaders Arsenal travel to Stamford Bridge on Sunday with manager Mikel Arteta bidding to extend a surprising undefeated run away to Chelsea. The Gunners won on each of their last two visits to west London in the top flight without particularly imposing themselves on their opposition, this time it may well be different for a side who have established themselves as a surprising early season contender for major honors.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have work to do if they are to drag Arsenal into the battle for top four, rather than the title. Lose on Sunday and they will trail their rivals by 13 points, a sizeable gap to make up even with two-thirds of the season left to go. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Nov. 6 | Time: 7 a.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 6 | 7 a.m. ET Location: Stamford Bridge, London

Stamford Bridge, London TV: USA Network | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

USA Network fuboTV (try for free) Watch in Canada: fubo Sports Network Canada

fubo Sports Network Canada Odds: Chelsea +160; Draw +225; Arsenal +170 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Chelsea: Graham Potter's side seem unable to get through a midweek game at the moment without losing another player to injury and they will return to Stamford Bridge on Sunday with their defense in particular looking light on numbers. Ben Chilwell was the latest to be struck down and he is expected to miss the World Cup after damaging his hamstring. He joins the likes of Wesley Fofana, Reece James and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on the sidelines, though Kalidou Koulibaly was at least able to feature in midweek. Mateo Kovacic also took part in training on Friday.

Winning against Arsenal and Newcastle before the World Cup break could help the Blues clamber into the top six. "That's what we'll try and do," said Potter. "We've got a big week, two games in the league and a cup game. So we've got a massive, an exciting week next week, so we have to just focus on the next one, with the greatest respect to Newcastle. We're focused on Arsenal. We don't think about anything else and just try our best to win. We need to compete and try and do everything we can to win the football match."

Arsenal: Perhaps the biggest storyline related to Arsenal is not to do with the players in red but one who once wore their armband. This will be the Gunners' first meeting with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang since he left the club for Barcelona in January, indeed the first time he has taken to the field in an Arsenal match since Arteta stripped him of the captaincy and instructed him to train on his own.

Arsenal are certainly better with Gabriel Jesus leading the line than they were with Aubameyang awkwardly crowbarred in alongside Alexandre Lacazette but they know as well as anyone that they face a goalscorer par excellence in west London. "If Auba has something, it's the ability to put the ball in the back of the net and he's going to be doing that until the day that he decides he's had enough of football," said Arteta.

Prediction

Expect drama, incidents and quality aplenty with neither side quite able to find a way to win. PICK: Chelsea 2, Arsenal 2