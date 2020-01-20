Chelsea vs. Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, time, Premier League preview
It's their second meeting in less than a month
Midweek Premier League actions sees Chelsea host Arsenal as part of Matchday 24 with both clubs coming off of disappointing results last Saturday. Chelsea enters in fourth place with a 12-3-8 record but just lost 1-0 at Newcastle on a last-minute goal. Arsenal, meanwhile, was held to a draw at home against Sheffield United and enters this game in 10th place, struggling for any type of consistency.
These two teams just met on Dec. 29, with Chelsea coming back with two late goals to win 2-1 at Arsenal in Mikel Arteta's home debut as coach of the Gunners.
Here's everything to know about the game:
Arsenal vs. Chelsea
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 21
- Time: 3:15 p.m. ET
- Location: Stamford Bridge
- TV channel: NBCSN
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
Storylines
Chelsea: The Blues have already lost eight games this season in the league, and that inconsistency could threaten their top-four spot if they don't get it together. Too many times the attack is just inconsistent, and Christian Pulisic remains sidelined with an adductor injury. Frank Lampard knows this team has slipped up way too much at home, and here is a chance to do the double over the Gunners and create some separation.
Arsenal: Since Arteta took over in December, the Gunners have played four Premier League matches and won just one of them. With a busy schedule coming up, including Europa League play, they need to weather the storm. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is still suspended, and the four shots on goal against Sheffield were simply not enough. Against a vulnerable Chelsea defense, can Arsenal get it going in attack?
Chelsea vs. Arsenal prediction
The Blues bounce back from the Newcastle defeat while Arsenal is still searching for answers.
Pick: Chelsea 2, Arsenal 1
