Ex-Chelsea star Kai Havertz returns to Stamford Bridge for the first time since joining Arsenal when he and the Gunners square off against the Blues on Saturday in London. Havertz, now 24-years-old, spent the last three seasons with Chelsea and helped the Blues win the Champions League in his first season. Over the next two years he scored 23 goals for a Chelsea side that often struggled to generate an attack. In the offseason he signed an $83 million deal to move across London and join Arsenal. So far this season, Havertz has one goal and one assist in five Premier League matches.

Kickoff is 12:30 p.m. ET. The Gunners are the +130 favorites in the latest Arsenal vs. Chelsea odds, with the Blues the +225 underdogs. A draw is priced at +215, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro qualifying (+5.77 units), the Champions League (+4.10 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), and the EFL Cup (+2.91), among others.

Now, Green has broken down Chelsea vs. Arsenal from every angle. Here are the betting lines and trends for Arsenal vs. Chelsea:

Chelsea vs. Arsenal spread: Arsenal -0.5 (+125), Chelsea +0.5 (-160)

Chelsea vs. Arsenal over/under: 2.5 goals

Chelsea vs. Arsenal money line: Arsenal +130, Chelsea +225, Draw +215

ARS: The Gunners are tied for the fewest goals conceded (six) in the EPL

CHE: Thiago Silva ranks second in the EPL in passes (711)

Why you should back Arsenal

The Gunners have one of the best attacking midfielders in the EPL in Martin Odegaard. The 24-year-old Norwegian and team captain scored 15 goals and had eight assists in 37 league games last season. His 15 goals were the second-most non-penalty goals by a midfielder in EPL history. This season he already has three goals and two assists in eight appearances this season.

In addition, Arsenal is coming off a big victory over Man City. On Oct. 8, the Gunners scored a 1-0 victory over the reigning champions to give the Gunners a huge lift entering the international break. The win ended a 15-game winless streak against City, Arsenal's longest winless streak against a single opponent in league history.

Why you should back Chelsea

The Blues are playing their best soccer of the season. After winning only one of their first six league matches, Chelsea have won back-to-back matches against Fulham (2-0) and Burnley (4-1). The Blues enter Saturday's match riding a two-match EPL winning streak for the first time since March.

In addition, Arsenal may be without defensive lynchpin William Saliba. The 22-year-old centerback from France was forced to withdraw from Les Bleus squad last week during the international break after suffering an injury to his big toe. His absence would be a significant loss for the Gunners defense, which has allowed just six goals this season, tied for the fewest in the league.

