Chelsea will be looking to tighten their grip on a top four spot and inflict further misery on Arsenal when the Gunners travel to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night. It has been nearly 10 years since the Blues lost a home Premier League game against their London rivals whilst Thomas Tuchel's side have been the kings of capital derbies with 22 points from nine matches this season.

For Arsenal victory would offer the chance to scrabble up the table towards the European places and close the four point gap to their great rivals Tottenham in seventh. Not since 2015-16 have supporters been able to celebrate St Totteringham's Day; it would be a silver lining on a woeful season to be able to reclaim bragging rights in north London. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Chelsea: For all the value that comes with beating one of their great rivals, Chelsea's focus will surely be on Saturday's FA Cup Final and a first chance to lift silverware under Thomas Tuchel. As such the fitness of Mateo Kovacic and Andreas Christensen will not be risked and instead young wing-back Tino Lavrimento could make his debut as the manager looks to preserve the fitness of key players.

Still Chelsea need three points to guarantee themselves a top four finish, securing them against Arsenal would ease any pressure on the final week of the season and allow Tuchel to focus solely on the FA Cup Final.

Arsenal: European football may be likely out of reach and Arsenal's focus switched to summer recruitment but there is still value in a winning run for Mikel Arteta, if only to offer his remaining backers something to support him for heading into his first full pre-season with the club.

Arteta is already talking about his plans for the future, however: "Now it is how we evolve, there are a lot of things that had to be done and they have been done, a lot of changes to make and a lot of them have been made.

"Now it is time to evolve. To evolve you to have to take things so that when they are a little more settled and established, take them to the next level."

As Arteta himself noted in his press conference, Chelsea have been the best team in England in recent months. Expect them to have too much for Arsenal. Pick: Chelsea 2, Arsenal 0