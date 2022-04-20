When Chelsea and Arsenal face off it rarely needs any additional stakes to grow in importance, but for the visitors, at least, Wednesday's match is of critical importance. Three straight defeats have taken Mikel Arteta's side from favorites in the top-four race to outsiders who now have precious little room to drop further points if they are to leapfrog Manchester United and Tottenham.

Meanwhile, Chelsea look firmly ensconced in third, the FA Cup representing their chance for a third trophy of the season but the first they were not entered into by virtue of their achievement in the 2020-21 Champions League. Though there is unlikely to be much to play for at Stamford Bridge for the hosts, they rarely need much encouragement to spoil Arsenal's day. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

How to watch

Date: Wednesday, April 20 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: Stamford Bridge -- London

TV: USA | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Chelsea -120; Draw +250; Arsenal +340 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Chelsea: Last time these two met, it seemed that Romelu Lukaku had announced his glorious return to the Premier League. Bullying Pablo Mari, he marked his second Chelsea debut with a goal and the sort of dominant display that has been seen all too rarely since. The club's record signing has started just two games -- FA Cup ties against Luton and Middlesbrough -- since setting a top-flight record for fewest touches against Crystal Palace and is still waiting for his first Premier League goal of the calendar year.

"He lacks the stiffness and fitness for matches, maybe it is not even his fault," said Thomas Tuchel of Lukaku's absence from the side but the German offered precious little indication that his No. 9 would get the start over Kai Havertz on Wednesday night.

Arsenal: It was all going so swimmingly just a few weeks ago. Now the injury bug has bit Arsenal, and without Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney, Arteta seems to be struggling to discover a system that offers him the same balance as his previous approach did. Alexandre Lacazette was also missing from Saturday's defeat to Southampton though such has been the diffident approach the captain has taken of late you could be forgiven for thinking he was on the pitch rather than out dealing with COVID-19.

Lacazette has returned to training and will be assessed ahead of kickoff as will Takehiro Tomiyasu. The Japan right back brought a solidity to his flank that Arsenal desperately missed last week and could well provide the balance across the backline that would bring the best out of Nuno Tavares on the opposite side. However, Tomiyasu has played only twice since the turn of the year, aggravating a calf muscle in the latter of those games, might it be too soon? The other question might be whether Arteta can afford to wait.

Prediction

If Arsenal cannot beat midtable opponents such as Brighton and Southampton what realistic chance do they have against Chelsea? Pick: Chelsea 3 Arsenal 1