Chelsea vs. Arsenal score, recap: Alonso scores late winner as Sarri's boys beat Gunners

Chelsea is 2-0 on the Premier League season and Arsenal is 0-2 as the Blues scored a late winner to take down the Gunners at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, 3-2.

Here's everything you need to know about this match:

Fast start

Chelsea looked like the better team from the opening whistle and threatened right away. Creativity and speed gave this team chances going forward, and after just nine minutes, it was 1-0. Pedro finished with class with this effort:

Double trouble

Right after Arsenal wasted a golden chance to make it 1-1, Chelsea scored against through Alvaro Morata with this beautiful bit of skill and shot 20 minutes in:

What a finish from Alvaro Morata 🔵 pic.twitter.com/KhhPhrNSmJ — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 18, 2018

The comeback

Then Arsenal finally was able to put the ball away. Despite missing what felt like 10 golden chances to score, including two wide-open ones from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the Gunners came to life with Henrik Mkhitaryan and Alex Iwobi scoring four minutes apart to make it 2-2 before the break.

The late winner

Eighty-one minutes in, the winner came. Marcos Alonso ran front post and put home a delicious pass from Eden Hazard to bury their city rivals, with the Spanish defender once again showing what he can do in attack.

Marcos Alonso scores what could be the winner for @ChelseaFC!



Watch the last 10 minutes on NBC now or stream: https://t.co/mz79ag6ZfQ pic.twitter.com/og8gWorCDB — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 18, 2018

What the result means for Chelsea

For the Blues, it's a perfect start to the season. Six points from six and that comes after showing some weak spots in preseason. They got a goal from a forward in Morata, which is a position of concern, and it was another pretty solid performance.

Defensively the team had trouble with Arsenal's ability to get deep and play diagonal balls into the box, so there's no doubt that will be a focal point in this week's training. But if you are a player or a fan, you have to be happy with the results so far.

What the result means for Arsenal

Do you smell that? Smells like a little bit of smoke. That seat of Unai Emery isn't hot yet, as it has only been two games, but the match has been lit. With zero points in two games, though both were against tough competition, Arsenal has to take advantage of the weaker teams it faces or we could see a coaching change before long.

Sure, if Arsenal goes their first 5-6 games without a win, don't be surprised to see the plug pulled (I hear Thierry Henry is available). Chances are Arsenal get this thing back on track next week against West Ham in a battle of London-based teams that currently stink, but a couple slip-ups, starting with next week against the Hammers, and it will go from bad to worse for Arsenal.

Before long, we could have Arsenal fans wishing Arsene Wenger was still in charge.

