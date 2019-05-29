Chelsea vs. Arsenal starting lineups: Kante makes the XI for Blues; Ozil starts for Gunners in Europa League final
Here's a look at the starters for each team
The Europa League final kicks off at 3 p.m. ET as Chelsea takes on Arsenal in Baku, Azerbaijan, and the starting lineups are set. Mesut Ozil starts for the Gunners and is tasked with being the creative one to set up the talented striking force that has scored the last eight goals in the competition for the club in Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. While for Chelsea, N'Golo Kante gets the start despite a knock in training last weekend which coach Maurizio Sarri said left him with a 50-50 chance to play.
Below are the starting lineups, and you can follow live updates from the match here.
Arsenal vs. Chelsea starting lineups
Arsenal: Petr Cech; Sokratis, Laurent Koscielny, Nacho Monreal; Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Lucas Torreira, Grant Xhaka, Sead Kolasinac, Mesut Ozil; Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Chelsea: Kepa Arrizabalaga; Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Chistensen, David Luiz, Emerson; Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic; Pedro, Olivier Giroud, Eden Hazard
