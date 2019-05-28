Chelsea vs. Arsenal: UEFA Europa League final prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
There's plenty on the line, but just a tad more for the Gunners
The Europa League champion will be crowned on Wednesday in Baku, Azerbaijan as London clubs Arsenal and Chelsea meet with the trophy on the line. Both teams began the season in the competition and have fought hard to get to this point. Winning this competition also comes with qualification to the Champions League next season, making it even more important to Arsenal. Chelsea finished third in the Premier League and will already be in the UCL in 2019-20, while Arsenal has to win this to return to the continent's biggest cup.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Europa League final: Arsenal vs. Chelsea
- Date: Wednesday, May 29
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Baku Olympic Stadium
- TV channel: TNT and UniMas
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Arsenal +195 / Chelsea +140 / Draw +240
Storylines
Arsenal: The Gunners will be a bit shorthanded in this one. Aaron Ramsey, who is set for a move to Juventus this summer on a free transfer, will miss the game due to injury. Meanwhile, Henrikh Mkhitaryan won't travel with the team due to fears for this safety as a result of the tense relations between his birth nation Armenia and the host nation Azerbaijan.
Chelsea: Remember that friendly that Chelsea played in the United States last week? Yeah, now it's fine to question whether the timing was right. Ruben Loftus-Cheek tore his Achilles in that game, and star midfielder N'Golo Kante picked up a knee injury that puts his participation in this one up in the air, according to the Daily Express. Besides Eden Hazard, Kante is Chelsea's most important player and the engine in the middle. If he can't go, it's a huge boost for Arsenal.
Arsenal vs. Chelsea prediction
Chelsea gets an early goal, Hazard shows a bit more of magic late as the Blues edge the Gunners.
Pick: Chelsea (+140)
