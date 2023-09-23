Chelsea host Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Sunday looking for their second Premier League victory this season. Mauricio Pochettino's men have five points from five games so far while Unai Emery's side arrive in London with nine points from a possible 15 and hopeful of moving to within touching distance of the European places. Chelsea are off to another slow start after last campaign's disappointment and have only beaten lowly Luton Town this term and already lost to West Ham United and Nottingham Forest. Villa, on the other hand, are in Europe and lost to Legia Warsaw in their UEFA Europa Conference League opener this past midweek on top of defeats to Newcastle United and Liverpool. However, the Villans have already beaten Everton, Burnley and Crystal Palace in the Premier League with the Toffees also coming up in the EFL Cup next week before a clash with Brighton and Hove Albion -- Chelsea's next League Cup opponents. Emery's Villa won 2-0 at Stamford Bridge back in April so will be looking to repeat a similar feat.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, September 24 | Time: 9 a.m. ET

Sunday, September 24 | 9 a.m. ET Location: Stamford Bridge -- London, England

Stamford Bridge -- London, England Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Chelsea -118; Draw: +290; Villa +280

Team news

Chelsea: Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile and Trevoh Chalobah are all out along with Carney Chukwuemeka, Romeo Lavia and Christopher Nkunku. Some of those players are on the mend and closer than most, such as Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella, Noni Madueke, Armando Broja, but there is no guarantee that all of them will return here. Thiago Silva and Axel Disasi should pair in the middle of the defense after Levi Colwill was used on the left ahead of Ben Chilwell last time with Malo Gusto filling in for James on the right. Lesley Ugochukwu should continue alongside Conor Gallagher in the middle with key man Enzo Fernandez with Cole Palmer the only possible alternative to Raheem Sterling, Nicolas Jackson and Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Potential Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Gallagher, Fernandez, Ugochukwu; Sterling, Jackson, Mudryk.

Villa: Emiliano Buendia and Tyrone Mings both remain out although Emery changed his XI significantly in Poland on Thursday. Jhon Duran should make way for Ollie Watkins while John McGinn, Moussa Diaby and Leon Bailey or Nicolo Zaniolo should also start. Clement Lenglet and Youri Tielemans started in Warsaw but Pau Torres and Ezri Konsa are likely to replace Mings and Diego Carlos in central defense behind Douglas Luiz and Boubacar Kamara.

Potential Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Kamara, Luiz; Diaby, McGinn, Zaniolo; Watkins.

Prediction

Pochettino will want to see more attacking intent from Chelsea while Villa are not exactly solid at the back yet. Emery will hope to hit the Blues regularly on the counterattack but the Villans are most formidable at home. Pick: Chelsea 2, Villa 2.