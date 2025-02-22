Aston Villa and Chelsea will face off for the second time this season in English Premier League action on Saturday. The Blues won the reverse fixture 3-0 and are hoping for similar luck after sustaining a 3-0 loss to Brighton their last time out. They visit an Aston Villa side battling through fatigue and injuries, but that has played very well at home this season, even holding league-leaders Liverpool to a 2-2 draw on Wednesday.

Kickoff from Villa Park in Birmingham is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. Chelsea are +150 favorites (risk $100 to win $150) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Aston Villa vs. Chelsea odds, while Aston Villa are +165 underdogs. A draw is priced at +250, and the over/under for total match goals is 3.5. Before locking in any Chelsea vs. Aston Villa picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

Now, Green has broken down Aston Villa vs. Chelsea from every angle. Here are the betting lines and trends for Chelsea vs. Aston Villa:

Aston Villa vs. Chelsea 90-minute money line: Chelsea +150, Aston Villa +165, Draw +250

Aston Villa vs. Chelsea over/under: 3.5 goals

AV: 6-7-1 at home in EPL this season

CHE: 6-3-4 on the road in EPL this season

Why you should back Aston Villa

The Villains haven't lost a match on home soil since August when they fell to Arsenal 2-0. They are coming off of another impressive showing at Villa Park where they held a dominant Liverpool side to just 47% possession and three shots on target.

Villa are still dealing with some injuries on their back end, but they have an attack they can rely on. Ollie Watkins has five goals in eight matches including a goal against Liverpool, while Morgan Rogers, John McGinn, Marcus Rashford, Donyell Malen and Marco Asensio help round out the offense.

Why you should back Liverpool

The Blues have two wins and two draws against Aston Villa in the last four meetings across all competitions, including a 3-1 FA Cup victory at Villa Park last year. They are also dealing with some injuries, but having a full week between matches should allow them to be well-rested for Saturday's match.

Chelsea also have a forward attack that could challenge an Aston Villa backend that is missing Pau Torres and Ezri Konsa. Nicholas Jackson is sidelined with an injury, but Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto, Noni Madueke and Jadon Sancho all offer quality on offense that will challenge on the road.

