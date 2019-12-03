Chelsea vs. Aston Villa: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Chelsea's hot run as of late was stopped in its tracks last Saturday with the shocking home defeat to West Ham United, and the Blues will try to get back to their winning ways on Wednesday in midweek Premier League play when it hosts Aston Villa. Chelsea is 8-2-4 and in fourth place in the table with 26 points, while Aston Villa is in 15th place with 15 points and a 4-3-7 record. The status of star striker Tammy Abraham remains up in the air after he picked up a hip injury against Valencia a week ago. Abraham played at Aston Villa last season on loan, helping the club get promoted with 25 league goals.

Here's everything to know about the game.

Chelsea vs. Aston Villa

Date: Wednesday, December 4

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Location: Stamford Bridge

TV channel: None

Streaming: NBC Sports Gold

Storylines

Chelsea: This is a different team with Abraham in the lineup. His height, speed and reading of the ball are world class for a player as young as him, and his potential is big time. Without him, the options are limited. Could we possibly see Christian Pulisic in the false No. 9 role or possibly Pedro? The lack of scoring against West Ham wasn't due to a lack of chances, and Frank Lampard will feel confident in his team finding the net here.



Aston Villa: Jack Grealish continues to prove why he is a rising star in the middle of the park for Villa, but he needs more help around him. His creativity gets his teammates into space with the ball, but it's the end product that is lacking. Let's see if he plays a bit higher up against the deep-lying Chelsea midfield with the goal being to quickly get the ball wide and then back in. That's one possible way to exploit the Chelsea defense, by getting them trying to react to quick in-swinging balls.

Chelsea vs. Aston Villa prediction

The Blues score once in each half and shut down Villa's up-and-down attack for three points.

Pick: Chelsea 2, Aston Villa 0