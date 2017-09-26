Chelsea vs. Atletico Madrid live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

It's a titanic clash in the UCL group stage

Chelsea hits the road to Spain on Wednesday to face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League group stage. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: Regional Fox Sports and Fox Soccer's multi-match
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) 
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Alvaro Morata salvages a draw late for the Blues on the road in Spain. Atletico Madrid 1, Chelsea 1.

