Chelsea vs. Atletico Madrid live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online
It's a titanic clash in the UCL group stage
Chelsea hits the road to Spain on Wednesday to face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League group stage.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: Regional Fox Sports and Fox Soccer's multi-match
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Alvaro Morata salvages a draw late for the Blues on the road in Spain. Atletico Madrid 1, Chelsea 1.
