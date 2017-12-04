Chelsea vs. Atletico Madrid live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

The Blues are through, while Atleti faces an uphill battle

Atletico Madrid visits Stamford Bridge on Tuesday in the Champions League to face Chelsea, needing to win and have Roma slip up vs. Qarabag to move on to the knockout stages, with the Blues already through.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: Regional Fox Sports and Fox Soccer Plus (Multi-match)
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) and ESPN3
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Blues are held at home but are already through, while Atleti heads to the Europa League. Chelsea 1, Atletico 1.

