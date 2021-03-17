Chelsea welcome Atletico Madrid to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday for the most highly anticipated UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg this week. The Blues, thanks to a fabulous goal from Olivier Giroud in the first leg on Feb. 23, are in the driver's seat here and expect to advance. But dangerous Atleti, who went to Anfield last year to knock out Liverpool, are hoping to find their grove in attack and pull off the minor upset.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Storylines

Chelsea: Confidence has grown in this side as they remain undefeated under Thomas Tuchel since he took over. Remember early on where the defense was the concern? Not anymore. In the 12 games under Tuchel, they've conceded just twice, and not one has come in the last five games. 516 minutes conceding, they'll need to be at their best to keep that going against an Atletico team that figures to push their midfield slightly higher up the field. The patience in the middle has been key, and if they can quickly play the ball to avoid Atletico's pressure, they'll be able to generate enough chances to cement their spot in the last eight.

Atleti: In a rough patch, Atleti have just three wins in their last seven games, and the attack continues to struggle. They just failed to score against struggling Getafe with their key players playing, and they are under big time pressure here. A draw won't be enough, knowing they must win in London to advance. Expect Marcos Llorente to push high up the field and potentially be the engine that creates the chances for Luis Suarez and quite possibly Joao Felix. Atleti will pressure, they will look to play physical and quick, and keep an eye on attacking set pieces, where there will be quite the battle of height on both sides.

Prediction

The Blues remain undefeated under Tuchel and just barely get through. Pick: Chelsea 1, Atletico 1

