Chelsea will host Barcelona on Tuesday on Matchday 5 of the Champions League league phase. The English side, after losing the opening away game against Bayern Munich, won twice against Benfica and Ajax before an away draw at Qarabag, currently sitting in 12th place with seven points. Barcelona followed a similar path, sitting in 11th place with seven points after beating Newcastle, losing to PSG, then producing a 6–1 win over Olympiacos and a 3–3 draw away to Club Brugge. Tuesday's match will also be the first time Lamine Yamal plays in England in an official match as he missed the away match against Newcastle due to his ongoing groin pain. He will face Estevao, Chelsea's top scorer in the Champions League this season with two goals, scoring in each of his first two starts in the competition. He could become the second youngest player to score in each of his first three Champions League starts. Here's all you need to know ahead of Tuesday's game.

Date : Tuesday, Nov. 25 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, Nov. 25 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Stamford Bridge -- London

: Stamford Bridge -- London Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Chelsea +134; Draw +288; Barcelona +170

Chelsea XI: Robert Sanchez; Reece James, Tosin Adarabioyo, Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Cucurella; Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez; Pedro Neto, Joao Pedro, Alejandro Garnacho; Liam Delap.

Barcelona XI: Joan Garcia; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin; Frenkie de Jong, Marc Casado; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Raphinha; Robert Lewandowski.

We can definitely expect a lot of goals and action from the two teams that will meet on Tuesday in London. Pick: Chelsea 3, Barcelona 4.

