Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich: Champions League prediction, watch live stream online, TV channel, odds,injury news

Chelsea is riding a bit of confidence as it enters Tuesday's Champions League showdown with Bayern Munich at Stamford Bridge. The two giants meet in the first leg of their Round of 16 clash after narrow victories over the weekend. Chelsea beat Tottenham 2-1 on Saturday as Bayern edged Paderborn 3-2 on Friday.



The return leg is set for next month, with Chelsea eyeing a victory here without conceding. A narrow defeat with goals scored would put Bayern Munich in a good spot ahead of the return leg, with a draw or win even more so.

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 25 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Stamford Bridge -- London, England

TV: TNT | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Chelsea +320; Draw +305; Bayern Munich -130 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Chelsea: The Blues have been noticeably poor at home this season, struggling against even teams like West Ham and Southampton. Bayern figures to be arguably its toughest test of the season with so much on the line. The plus for the Blues is they got Tammy Abraham back from injury on Saturday as he came on as a substitute against Spurs. Christian Pulisic is still injured, as is N'Golo Kante. The Blues will need a full team performance to get a result they are happy with with holding shape in defense being key.



Bayern Munich: The 3-2 win over Paderborn was ugly, but the club had to deal with suspensions to Benjamin Pavard and Jerome Boateng. The team looks healthy and sharp with a strong squad on paper traveling to London for this one. Bayern has scored at least three goals in six of its last seven matches in all competition, and they should be able to put a couple away here especially if Chelsea continues to use backup goalkeeper Willy Caballero over inconsistent world-record signing Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Prediction

Bayern takes full control after the first 90 minutes with an impressive road victory. Pick: Bayern Munich 2, Chelsea 1