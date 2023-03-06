untitled-design-2023-03-06t184303-000.png
The Champions League is back in action on Tuesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

  • Borussia Dortmund @ Chelsea
  • Current Records: Borussia Dortmund 2-3-1; Chelsea 4-1-1

How To Watch

  • When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET
  • Where: Stamford Bridge
  • TV: Paramount+

What to Know

The Champions League is back! After a short break, the second leg of the round of 16 is ready to kick off on Tuesday. Chelsea will face off against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League round of 16 at 3:00 p.m. ET on March 7th at Stamford Bridge. Since Chelsea's past three Champions League matches have been decided by no more than a goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Chelsea didn't get the result they wanted in their first fixture with Borussia Dortmund back in February. Chelsea fell just short of Borussia Dortmund by a score of 1-0. The game was a 0-0 toss-up at halftime, but Chelsea were shut out after they couldn't score in the second half either.

Chelsea are hoping to turn the tables on Borussia Dortmund this time around.

Odds

Chelsea are a solid favorite against Borussia Dortmund, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -116 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Tuesday's broadcast schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

  • UEFA Champions League Today, 2 p.m., CBS and Paramount+
  • Chelsea vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m., CBS and Paramount+
  • Benfica vs. Club Brugge 3 p.m., Paramount+
  • UEFA Champions League Post-Match Show, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+

Wednesday's broadcast schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

