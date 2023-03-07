The Champions League returns to action on Tuesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Borussia Dortmund @ Chelsea

Current Records: Borussia Dortmund 2-3-1; Chelsea 4-1-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Stamford Bridge

TV: Paramount+

What to Know

CBS Sports has a brand new daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.



The Champions League is back! After a short break, the second leg of the round of 16 is ready to kick off on Tuesday. Chelsea will face off against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League round of 16 at 3:00 p.m. ET on March 7th at Stamford Bridge. Since Chelsea's past three Champions League matches have been decided by no more than a goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Chelsea didn't get the result they wanted in their first fixture with Borussia Dortmund back in February. Chelsea fell just short of Borussia Dortmund by a score of 1-0. The game was a 0-0 toss-up at halftime, but Chelsea were shut out after they couldn't score in the second half either.

Chelsea are hoping to turn the tables on Borussia Dortmund this time around.

Odds

Chelsea are a solid favorite against Borussia Dortmund, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -116 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Tuesday's broadcast schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

UEFA Champions League Today, 2 p.m., CBS and Paramount+



Chelsea vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m., CBS and Paramount+

Benfica vs. Club Brugge 3 p.m., Paramount+

vs. Club Brugge 3 p.m., Paramount+ UEFA Champions League Post-Match Show, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+



Wednesday's broadcast schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

UEFA Champions League Today, 2 p.m., CBS and Paramount+

Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m., CBS and Paramount+

Saint-Germain, 3 p.m., CBS and Paramount+ Tottenham Hotspur vs. AC Milan, 3 p.m., Paramount+

vs. AC Milan, 3 p.m., Paramount+ UEFA Champions League Post-Match Show, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+

Coverage starts each day at 2 pm. with Champions League Today on CBS and Paramount+. Paramount+ will offer a multicast feature allowing subscribers to watch two matches simultaneously in a split-screen view. You can try one month free by using the code: ADVANCE.