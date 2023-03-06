Chelsea welcome Borussia Dortmund to Stamford Bridge in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash. The Blues lost the first leg in Germany 1-0 thanks to a stunning counter-attacking goal from Karim Adeyemi. Chelsea made the Round of 16 after topping Group E ahead of Milan, RB Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb. BVB made it to this stage after finishing second in Group G - behind Manchester City but ahead of both Sevilla and Copenhagen. Here's what you need to know:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds

Date : Tuesday, Mar. 7 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, Mar. 7 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Stamford Bridge -- London, UK

: Stamford Bridge -- London, UK TV and live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Chelsea -118; Draw +260; BVB +310 (via Caesars Sportsbook

Tuesday's broadcast schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

UEFA Champions League Today, 2 p.m., CBS and Paramount+



Chelsea vs. Borussia Dortmund , 3 p.m., CBS and Paramount+

vs. , 3 p.m., CBS and Paramount+ Benfica vs. Club Brugge 3 p.m., Paramount+

vs. 3 p.m., Paramount+ UEFA Champions League Post-Match Show, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+



Wednesday's broadcast schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

UEFA Champions League Today, 2 p.m., CBS and Paramount+

Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m., CBS and Paramount+

Saint-Germain, 3 p.m., CBS and Paramount+ Tottenham Hotspur vs. AC Milan , 3 p.m., Paramount+

vs. , 3 p.m., Paramount+ UEFA Champions League Post-Match Show, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+

Coverage starts each day at 2 pm. with Champions League Today on CBS and Paramount+. Paramount+ will offer a multicast feature allowing subscribers to watch two matches simultaneously in a split-screen view. You can try one month free by using the code: ADVANCE.

What to know

Graham Potter took charge of Chelsea at the beginning of this season after Thomas Tuchel was sacked. The 47-year-old Englishman began his coaching career with Leeds Carnegie in 2008. Since then he has also enjoyed spells with Ostersund, Swansea City and, most recently, Brighton and Hove Albion. His position is in danger after a disappointing start of the year and the game against Borussia Dortmund will tell us much more about his near future.

and, most recently, Brighton and Hove Albion. His position is in danger after a disappointing start of the year and the game against Borussia Dortmund will tell us much more about his near future. Borussia Dortmund boast a sharper attack than Chelsea. They have scored more goals in the Champions League than their upcoming opponents (11 to 10) despite registering fewer shots on target (23 to 42), creating fewer chances (65 to 89) and completing fewer take-ons (53 to 57).

Chelsea use the ball differently to Borussia Dortmund. They have taken more touches than their upcoming opponents, completing more passes, passes into the final third, through balls and crosses. It is Dortmund, however, who have completed more long balls (209 to 174).

Prediction

Graham Potter desperately need to win this game to save his job after the disappointing start of the season but it won't be easy at all against the German side. Pick: Borussia Dortmund 2, Chelsea 0.