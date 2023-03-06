Chelsea attempt to bounce back and advance to the quarterfinals when they host Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of their 2022-23 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie on Tuesday. Chelsea won their final four group stage matches before dropping a 1-0 decision in the first leg of this showdown on Feb. 15 in Germany. Dortmund haven't won both legs of a Champions League tie since 1996-97, when they captured their first and only title.

Kickoff at Stamford Bridge in London is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Blues are the -118 favorites (risk $118 to win $100) in the latest Chelsea vs. Borussia Dortmund odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Dortmund are +310 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +260 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Chelsea vs. Borussia Dortmund money line: Chelsea -118, Dortmund +310, Draw +260

Chelsea vs. Borussia Dortmund over/under: 2.5 goals

Chelsea vs. Borussia Dortmund spread: Chelsea -0.5 (-115)

CHE: The Blues have failed to score in five of their last seven matches across all competitions

BVB: Dortmund haven't posted a clean sheet on the road in the Champions League since November 2020

Why you should back Chelsea



The Blues have been strong defensively in the competition as they have yet to allow more than one goal in a match, surrendering a total of five over seven contests and posting a pair of clean sheets. Chelsea netted nine goals during their four-game winning streak in the Champions League, with striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang converting twice to match winger Raheem Sterling for the team lead. The 33-year-old former Gabonese international was left off the team's roster for the knockout stages, however, so the Blues will be looking for more production from others.

One of those players is Kai Havertz, who is the club's leading scorer in the English Premier League with five goals but has scored just once in this competition. Sterling has converted four times in the EPL and opened the scoring in Chelsea's 2-1 triumph over Dinamo Zagreb in their final group stage match. Defender Wesley Fofana has recorded one goal in two Champions League outings and netted the lone tally in the Blues' 1-0 Premier League victory against Leeds United on Saturday.

Why you should back Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund are red hot as they have won 10 consecutive matches across all competitions. Winger Julian Brandt and forward Karim Adeyemi have scored four goals apiece during the run, although the latter is expected to miss Tuesday's contest with a thigh injury after netting the lone tally in the first leg victory against Chelsea. Also making significant offensive contributions have been midfielders Marco Reus and Giovanni Reyna, who both have converted three times during the winning streak.

Dortmund have been led in the Champions League by Jude Bellingham, who has scored four goals in six contests. The 19-year-old midfielder has recorded the same amount of goals in 22 German Bundesliga matches this season. Defender Raphael Guerreiro, who has notched six assists in Bundesliga, has scored twice for BVB in the Champions League.

