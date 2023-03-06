Chelsea boss Graham Potter has been handed an almighty boost ahead of his Champions League round of 16 second leg against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday (3 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+) after Reece James returned to training following a hamstring injury.

James missed Saturday's 1-0 win over Leeds United but took part in training on Monday and seems certain to start at Stamford Bridge as the Blues battle to overturn a one-goal deficit from the first leg last month. Christian Pulisic is also available to face his former side though the USMNT international will likely have to settle for a place on the bench with Raheem Sterling, Joao Felix and Mykhailo Mudryk all options for the left flank he favors.

The Blues' much-needed Premier League victory at the weekend saw Potter, who has come under pressure from Chelsea supporters after a disastrous run of results since the turn of the year, switch to a back three and James' return means it would be extremely surprising if they did not continue in a similar fashion. Both the 23-year-old and Ben Chilwell are at their most effective as wing backs; with their defensive responsibilities eased they could expose Dortmund's vulnerability at full-back. Thiago Silva will not be available after injuring his knee against Tottenham while Cesar Azpilicueta is still recovering from the head injury he suffered against Southampton. With January signing Benoit Badiashile ineligible for the Champions League as he was not registered, Trevoh Chalobah could join Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly in defense.

N'Golo Kante has returned to training. But after six and a half months on the sidelines, Tuesday's game will come too soon for the Frenchman.

"Reece we'll make a decision on tomorrow," said Potter. "Christian is in the squad, he's trained and is looking good. It's too soon for N'Golo; he's only had two full training sessions. It's too soon but he's looking good. So we're going to continue with that progress."

CBS Sports has a brand new daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.



Mason Mount is suspended for the second leg.

Dortmund have major fitness dilemmas of their own going into the game with question marks over the availability of first-choice goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, who made the trip to London after missing Friday's win over RB Leipzig with a thigh injury suffered in the warm up.

"We'll see tomorrow if it's enough," Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl said on Monday.

However, Karim Adeyemi, the match winner in the first leg, has not recovered from a muscle injury in time to make the trip and will be joined on the sidelines by the likes of Youssoufa Moukoko, Mateu Morey and the suspended full-back Julian Ryerson. Donyell Malen was in the squad that traveled to London and could provide a striking option behind Sebastien Haller.

Predicted XI

Chelsea: Kepa; Chalobah, Fofana, Koulibaly; James, Kovacic, Fernandez, Chilwell; Sterling, Havertz, Felix

Borussia Dortmund: Kobel; Wolf, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro; Can, Salih Ozcan, Bellingham; Brandt, Reus; Haller