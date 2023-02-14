Two European giants will square off when Borussia Dortmund host Chelsea in the first leg of a Round of 16 UEFA Champions League matchup on Wednesday at Westfalenstadion in Dortmund, Germany. Dortmund sit in third place in the Bundesliga with 40 points, three points behind Bayern Munich and two behind Union Berlin. Meanwhile, Chelsea have struggled this season in the English Premier League, sitting ninth in the EPL table. These two teams will play the second leg on March 7 in London.

Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Dortmund as the +140 favorite in its latest Borussia Dortmund vs. Chelsea odds, with Chelsea the +195 underdog. A draw is priced at +225. The over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Chelsea vs. Borussia Dortmund:

Borussia Dortmund vs. Chelsea spread: Dortmund -0.5 (+140), Chelsea +0.5 (-170)

Borussia Dortmund vs. Chelsea over/under: 2.5 goals

Borussia Dortmund vs. Chelsea money line: Dortmund +140, Chelsea +195, Draw +225

BVB: Dortmund rank second in the Bundesliga in goals (40)

CHE: Thiago Silva ranks third in the EPL in passes (1,596)

Why you should back Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund enter Wednesday's match on a roll. The club has won six straight games, including five straight in the Bundesliga, since play resumed after the World Cup. The club has outscored opponents 17-6 over that time. No opponent has scored more than one goal over the last five games.

In addition, Jude Bellingham has been a goal-scoring terror in the Champions League thus far. The 19-year-old from England has four goals in five Champions League appearances this season, breaking the record for most goals in a Champions League campaign by an English teenager in the process. His goal total ranks sixth in this year's competition among all players.

Why you should back Chelsea

Led by 38-year-old defender Thiago Silva, the Blues have been solid defensively over the last month. In the last four games, Chelsea have three clean sheets and have allowed only one goal. Silva has been the stalwart of the defense all season, starting 19 of the team's 22 Premier League matches.

In addition, Chelsea have a proven goal scorer in Kai Havertz. The 23-year-old forward from Germany leads the team and ranks 22nd in the league in goals with five. He has 17 career goals in 77 career appearances with the Blues and 53 career goals in his senior career.

How to make Borussia Dortmund vs. Chelsea picks

