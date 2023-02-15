Borussia Dortmund will try to stay perfect in 2023 when the club hosts Chelsea in the first leg of a Round of 16 UEFA Champions League matchup on Wednesday at Westfalenstadion in Dortmund, Germany. Since play resumed after the end of the World Cup, Dortmund have gone a perfect 6-for-6, including five wins in Bundesliga play, outscoring opponents 17-6 over that time. Meanwhile Chelsea have only one win in eight matches in 2023. These teams will play the second leg on March 7 in London.

Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Dortmund as the +124 favorite (risk $100 to win $124) in its latest Borussia Dortmund vs. Chelsea odds, with Chelsea the +225 underdog. A draw is priced at +225. The over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you lock in your Chelsea vs. Borussia Dortmund picks or UEFA Champions League predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $33,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Now, Green has broken down Borussia Dortmund vs. Chelsea from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Chelsea vs. Borussia Dortmund:

Borussia Dortmund vs. Chelsea spread: Dortmund -0.5 (+140), Chelsea +0.5 (-170)

Borussia Dortmund vs. Chelsea over/under: 2.5 goals

Borussia Dortmund vs. Chelsea money line: Dortmund +140, Chelsea +195, Draw +225

BVB: Dortmund rank second in the Bundesliga in goals (40)

CHE: Thiago Silva ranks third in the EPL in passes (1,596)

ranks third in the EPL in passes (1,596) Borussia Dortmund vs. Chelsea picks: See picks here



Why you should back Borussia Dortmund

Sébastien Haller excels in Champions League play. The 28-year-old, who missed the start of the season while battling testicular cancer, has 11 goals in just eight career appearances in the Champions League – all last year. His 1.38 goals per game average is the best of any of the top 50 Champions League goalscorers of all-time.

In addition, Borussia Dortmund have been dominant at home this season. In their last 10 matches across all competitions at Westfalenstadion, BVB have seven wins and three draws. They have outscored their opponents, 25-7, over that stretch. Copenhagen, Sevilla and Manchester City all failed to win at Westfalenstadion in this season's Champions League.

Why you should back Chelsea

Led by 38-year-old defender Thiago Silva, the Blues have been solid defensively over the last month. In the last four games, Chelsea have three clean sheets and have allowed only one goal. Silva has been the stalwart of the defense all season, starting 19 of the team's 22 Premier League matches.

In addition, Chelsea have a proven goal scorer in Kai Havertz. The 23-year-old forward from Germany leads the team and ranks 22nd in the league in goals with five. He has 17 career goals in 77 career appearances with the Blues and 53 career goals in his senior career.

How to make Borussia Dortmund vs. Chelsea picks

Green has taken an in-depth look at the Chelsea vs. Borussia Dortmund match from every possible angle and locked in two confident best bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see his Champions League analysis and top picks.

So who wins Borussia Dortmund vs. Chelsea on Wednesday? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Chelsea vs. Borussia Dortmund have all the value, all from the soccer expert who has generated almost $33,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and find out.