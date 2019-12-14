Chelsea vs. Bournemouth: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Chelsea vs. Bournemouth soccer game
Who's Playing
Chelsea (home) vs. Bournemouth (away)
Current Records: Chelsea 9-5-2; Bournemouth 4-8-4
What to Know
Bournemouth and Chelsea are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Stamford Bridge. Bournemouth staggers in eager to bring about an end to their five-game losing streak.
The match between Bournemouth and Liverpool on Saturday was not particularly close, with Bournemouth falling 3-0.
Meanwhile, Chelsea came up short against Everton, falling 3-1.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- Who: Chelsea vs. Bournemouth
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Stamford Bridge
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Chelsea have won four out of their last six games against Bournemouth.
- Jan 30, 2019 - Bournemouth 4 vs. Chelsea 0
- Sep 01, 2018 - Chelsea 2 vs. Bournemouth 0
- Jan 31, 2018 - Bournemouth 3 vs. Chelsea 0
- Oct 28, 2017 - Chelsea 1 vs. Bournemouth 0
- Apr 08, 2017 - Chelsea 3 vs. Bournemouth 1
- Dec 26, 2016 - Chelsea 3 vs. Bournemouth 0
