Chelsea vs. Bournemouth live stream info, TV channel: How to watch League Cup on TV, stream online

The Blues are the favorites here

Chelsea and Bournemouth battle on Wednesday in the EFL Cup quarterfinals.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: WatchESPN
Follow: CBS Sports App

What's on the line?

A spot in the League Cup semifinals in January.

Prediction

Bournemouth can cause plenty of trouble, but what's on their mind more than anything is staying in the Premier League. Chelsea, on the other hands, has enough power to take control of this match in the first half and end it on the hour mark. Chelsea 3, Bournemouth 0.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories