Chelsea vs. Bournemouth live stream info, TV channel: How to watch League Cup on TV, stream online

Chelsea and Bournemouth battle on Wednesday in the EFL Cup quarterfinals.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: None

Stream: WatchESPN

Follow: CBS Sports App

What's on the line?

A spot in the League Cup semifinals in January.

Prediction

Bournemouth can cause plenty of trouble, but what's on their mind more than anything is staying in the Premier League. Chelsea, on the other hands, has enough power to take control of this match in the first half and end it on the hour mark. Chelsea 3, Bournemouth 0.