Chelsea vs. Bournemouth live stream info, TV channel: How to watch League Cup on TV, stream online
The Blues are the favorites here
Chelsea and Bournemouth battle on Wednesday in the EFL Cup quarterfinals.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: WatchESPN
Follow: CBS Sports App
What's on the line?
A spot in the League Cup semifinals in January.
Prediction
Bournemouth can cause plenty of trouble, but what's on their mind more than anything is staying in the Premier League. Chelsea, on the other hands, has enough power to take control of this match in the first half and end it on the hour mark. Chelsea 3, Bournemouth 0.
