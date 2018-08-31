Chelsea vs. Bournemouth live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League 2018 on TV, stream online

Chelsea looks to keep its perfect record on Saturday when it welcomes Bournemouth to Stamford Bridge on the fourth matchday of the Premier League. The Blues continue to roll under new coach Maurizio Sarri, whose team has responded quickly to his style of play.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch Chelsea vs. Bournemouth in the USA

When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

How to watch Chelsea vs. Bournemouth in the U.K.

The match will not air in the UK due to the league's Saturday afternoon blackout rule.

What's at stake?

It's hard to believe, and it's sitll early, but this is a top five battle. The Blues are in second with nine points and a 3-0-0 record, while Bournemouth hasn't lost yet either, winning two and drawing one. This is a match Bourenmouth will be happy to take a point from.

Prediction

If this were a road match for Chelsea, I'd give the Cherries more of a chance. But at Stamford Bridge and with the team's attack looking sharp, it's Chelsea that takes the three points with another quality showing. Chelsea 2, Bournemouth 0.