Chelsea vs. Bournemouth live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
Bournemouth is in the relegation zone and could very much use the three points
Relegation-threatened Bournemouth host Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday. The Cherries are in 19th place while the Blues are in fourth, aiming to inch closer to leader Manchester City.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Bournemouth fails to contain Chelsea's speed in attack and the Blues depart with the three points. Chelsea 2, Bournemouth 0.
