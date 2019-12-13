Chelsea vs. Bournemouth: Premier League match pick, prediction, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The Blues are riding a wave of confidence after Tuesday's win
With Manchester United just over their shoulder in the race for the top four, Chelsea looks to rebound from the loss at Everton when it takes on Bournemouth on Saturday on Matchday 17 of the Premier League. The Blues are in fourth with a 9-2-5 record but have lost three of their last four, while Bournemouth has lost five straight and finds itself dangerously close to the relegation zone. The Cherries are just a point above the drop zone, with five teams within three points of 18th place. Chelsea has one of the league's best attacks but has averaged a goal per game over the last four matches entering this one, while Bournemouth has failed to score in its last two matches.
Here's everything to know:
Chelsea vs. Bournemouth
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 14
- Time: 10 a.m. ET
- Location: Stamford Bridge
- TV channel: NBCSN
- Streaming: PL fuboTV (Try for free)
Storylines
Chelsea: The Blues know that some of these games they need to put away, as they have a way of letting teams stick around and then paying for it in the end. After beating Lille 2-1 on Tuesday to advance to the Champions League round of 16, there is a ton of confidence in the side. Christian Pulisic is expected to start again as he's cemented himself, but don't be shocked to see some of the guys with recent knocks get rest, like Tammy Abraham.
Bournemouth: They've hit a rough patch and are dangerously close to the drop zone. Against a top four team like Chelsea, getting even a point on the road would be a huge success. The Cherries have to dig deep now and not let their frustration grow. The ball movement has to be better, and obviously they need to regain their scoring touch, but it's easier said than done. Chelsea's inconsistent defense could provide them with the chance to snatch something here.
Prediction
The Blues take advantage of a struggling Bournemouth with a clinical attacking display to in the end win quite comfortably.
Pick: Chelsea 3, Bournemouth 0
-
MLS makes changes to SuperDraft
The SuperDraft will take place on Thursday, Jan. 9 and it will be available to stream on YouTube...
-
Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad preview
Barca is fighting for the top spot with Real Madrid
-
Liverpool vs. Watford preview
The Reds are in first place and rolling
-
UCL Star Power: Icardi a nice fit at PSG
Could Mauro Icardi be the difference maker for PSG?
-
Champions League draw scenarios
A look at every possible matchup for the last 16 participants in the Champions League
-
Champions League rankings: PSG at No. 1
There are a handful of teams that could be crowned champions come late May
-
UCL: Atleti, Atalanta clinch spots
The Champions League group stage wrapped up Wednesday
-
Inter knocked out of UCL by Barca
A Messi-less Barcelona side got the win and sent the Italian team to the Europa League