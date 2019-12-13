Chelsea vs. Bournemouth: Premier League match pick, prediction, TV channel, live stream, watch online

With Manchester United just over their shoulder in the race for the top four, Chelsea looks to rebound from the loss at Everton when it takes on Bournemouth on Saturday on Matchday 17 of the Premier League. The Blues are in fourth with a 9-2-5 record but have lost three of their last four, while Bournemouth has lost five straight and finds itself dangerously close to the relegation zone. The Cherries are just a point above the drop zone, with five teams within three points of 18th place. Chelsea has one of the league's best attacks but has averaged a goal per game over the last four matches entering this one, while Bournemouth has failed to score in its last two matches.



Here's everything to know:

Chelsea vs. Bournemouth

Date : Saturday, Dec. 14

: Saturday, Dec. 14 Time : 10 a.m. ET

: 10 a.m. ET Location : Stamford Bridge

: Stamford Bridge TV channel : NBCSN

: NBCSN Streaming: PL fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Chelsea: The Blues know that some of these games they need to put away, as they have a way of letting teams stick around and then paying for it in the end. After beating Lille 2-1 on Tuesday to advance to the Champions League round of 16, there is a ton of confidence in the side. Christian Pulisic is expected to start again as he's cemented himself, but don't be shocked to see some of the guys with recent knocks get rest, like Tammy Abraham.



Bournemouth: They've hit a rough patch and are dangerously close to the drop zone. Against a top four team like Chelsea, getting even a point on the road would be a huge success. The Cherries have to dig deep now and not let their frustration grow. The ball movement has to be better, and obviously they need to regain their scoring touch, but it's easier said than done. Chelsea's inconsistent defense could provide them with the chance to snatch something here.

Prediction

The Blues take advantage of a struggling Bournemouth with a clinical attacking display to in the end win quite comfortably.

Pick: Chelsea 3, Bournemouth 0