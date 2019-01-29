Chelsea vs. Bournemouth: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The Blues are hoping Gonzalo Higuain scores his first goal for the club
The Premier League's 24th matchday sees Chelsea hit the road to Bournemouth in midweek action. The Blues, with new striker Gonzalo Higuain, are in fourth place with 47 points and a record of 14-5-4. The club has a three-point advantage over fifth-place Arsenal and sixth-place Manchester United for the final Champions League spot. Meanwhile, the Cherries are in 12th place at 9-3-11. On 30 points, the team is 11 points clear of the relegation zone and well on its way to Premier League survival and possibly a top-half finish.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Premier League: Chelsea vs. Bournemouth
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 30
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Vitality Stadium
- TV channel: NBCSN and Universo
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Chelsea -160 / Bournemouth +410 / Draw +10
Storylines
Chelsea: The Blues finally got their striker in Higuain, and he made his debut last weekend in the FA Cup but didn't score. A clinical finisher, he brings another quality in the final third that was missing. Now with Eden Hazard more on the wing and underneath, Higuain can be the target man in the box but also work with Hazard atop the box. He's a proven goal scorer that could be the key to the Blues finishing in the top four.
Bournemouth: The club ended its five-match winless streak with the 2-0 win over West Ham on Jan. 19. But things are about to get tough. Aside from Chelsea, Bournemouth will also play Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City and Wolves all before February is even a week old. It's a chance to cement their status in the Premier League or potentially creep into an uncomfortable position closer to the drop zone.
Chelsea vs. Bournemouth prediction
The Cherries put up a strong fight, but Higuain's debut goal is also the winner as Chelsea returns to London with the win.
Pick: Chelsea (-160)
