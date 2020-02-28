Chelsea vs. Bournemouth: Premier League preview, live stream, how to watch online, TV channel, news
The Blues are coming off of midweek Champions League play
Chelsea's Premier League journey continues on Saturday as the Blues look to remain in the top four when they head to Vitality Stadium to take on relegation-threatened Bournemouth. The Blues are 13-5-9 with 44 points, sitting just three points ahead of Manchester United with a cluster of other teams not far behind. Bournemouth, meanwhile, is not in the bottom three but just barely. The Cherries are in 16th place with 26 points and a record of 7-5-15, two points above the drop zone.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Viewing information
Date: Saturday, Feb. 29 | Time: 10 a.m. ET
Location: Vitality Stadium - Bournemouth, England
TV: NBCSN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Odds: Chelsea -140; Draw +275; Bournemouth +390 (via William Hill Sportsbook)
Storylines
Chelsea: For the Blues, it's all about having a short memory and rebounding. After getting crushed 3-0 at home against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday, will this team have the maturity to regain its focus or will it let Bayern beat them twice? Christian Pulisic is still out with the adductor injury and the defense needs to get on the same page fast before they lose their fourth-place spot.
Bournemouth: It's a battle for survival for the Cherries. Two points above the drop zone with 11 games to go. At home, they just need to get something here or risk possibly being jumped this weekend and falling into the drop zone. Expect them to play cautious but also try to get out on the counter quickly. A win here could be the result they need to get where they want to be.
Prediction
Squad rotation forces Frank Lampard to use a lighter squad that can't get the job done. Pick: Bournemouth 1, Chelsea 1
