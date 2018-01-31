Chelsea vs. Bournmeouth live stream info, TV channel: How to watch on TV, stream online
The Blues host the Cherries at Stamford Bridge
Chelsea welcomes Bournemouth to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday for a Premier League clash, with the Blues hoping to jump Manchester United into season place and the Cherries aim to improve their chances of survival.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: NBC Sports Gold
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Chelsea's quick, creative attack causes lots of trouble for Bournemouth, and an Eden Hazard goal and assist seal it. Chelsea 3, Bournemouth 0.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Man. United vs. Spurs preview
The Spurs and Red Devils face off at Wembley
-
Man. City vs. West Brom preview
City's march towards the title continues on Wednesday
-
Tottenham vs. Manchester United odds
Our proven Soccerbot simulated Wednesday's United vs. Tottenham Premier League fixture
-
Report: Aubameyang to sign for Arsenal
The star striker is giving the Premier League a try
-
Neymar shows off the good, bad and ugly
Neymar didn't score but made plenty of noise on Tuesday
-
PSG vs. Rennes preview
The capital club faces a squad looking to score a big result